SHREVEPORT, La. - There's a new proposed drilling site for the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and Thursday evening, you can find out all about.
The proposed site is for the northern side of MLK/Cooper Road between the western side of David Raines Road and Legardy Street.
The information meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Southern University in the Alphonse Jackson Building.
An independent legal expert will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about mineral rights.
The meeting is being hosted by Representative Cedric Glover.