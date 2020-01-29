SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for a job, you may be in luck.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Another Broken Egg cafe in Shreveport.
You'll have the chance to learn about registered nurse and licensed practical nursing opportunities, network with leaders, and interview on the spot.
Anyone is welcome, but experienced and new grad clinical professionals, as well as current nursing students are definitely encouraged to attend.
To RSVP, text NEWCAREER to 474747.