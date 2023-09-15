SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department is partnering with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Shreveport Fire Department, and the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office for the inaugural North Shreveport Business Association HEROES Career Fair.
The event was initiated, organized, and sponsored by the North Shreveport Business Association after seeing the need to hire our next generation of public servants. The career fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and will give those seeking a career in public service the opportunity to see what the area's top agencies have to offer.
There will be activities for kids and even a dunk tank where you may get the opportunity to sink a local celebrity. The LSU game will be playing for those who need their purple and gold.
The HEROES Career Fair will be at the Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College at 2010 N. Market St. in Shreveport.