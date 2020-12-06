While the 20-21 high school fishing season doesn’t officially kick off until next month, the group did hold an exhibition tournament Saturday that was all about giving.
For the third year, the North Louisiana High School Fishing League held their bike-toy benefit tournament. The entry fee was a bike and toy per boat. After fishing the chilly morning on either cypress bayou or black bayou, anglers returned to bayou outdoor supercenter for the weigh in. 76-teams participated and 90 bikes and toys were donated, the best year ever for this annual tournament that benefits local children.
The 2021 season for the high school fishing league kicks off on Cross Lake on January 30th.