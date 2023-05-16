IDA, La. - Mother Nature kicked up a storm late Monday and early Tuesday in north Caddo Parish, putting two young lives in danger.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office deputies assisted Caddo Fire District 8 and North Caddo Ambulance after a 911 call of a large tree falling onto a residence, trapping two small children inside. It happened in Ida in the 7000 block of Ida Boy Scout Road just before midnight when high winds and rain knocked down a tree that covered a home.
Deputies say just before they arrived, the mother of the two children, ages 2 and 4, had already removed them from the house. No one was injured. The family was able to stay in a motel in Atlanta, Texas for the night.
Meantime, Caddo deputies closed a portion of Interstate 49 south due to an overturned 18-wheeler accident. That happened on the overpass of I-49 and La. Hwy 170 southwest of Gilliam.
Deputies say high winds caused the tractor trailer to overturn and block both lanes of traffic. The truck also leaked oil onto the roadway. The driver suffered minor injuries in the accident. Crews were still on the scene early Tuesday working to clear up the roadway.
It didn't end there. CPSO also shut down traffic on La. Hwy 170 due to powerlines ripped down by high winds.
Just before midnight a sheriff's deputy spotted a SWEPCO pole with powerlines still attached had fallen onto La. Hwy 170 just east of Herndon Road in Gilliam. The highway was closed from Herndon Road to I-49.
Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is urging residents to stay clear of the area while SWEPCO makes repairs that are expected to continue until after daybreak.