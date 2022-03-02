SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with the latest target area being District B.
Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards will be concentrating their efforts on Shreveport's Highland neighborhood, flagging structures for demolition.
Shreveport police will fan out, citing property owners for yard parking and other violations.
Also, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents are allowed to drop off trash, debris, and tires for disposal at Highland Center at 520 Olive Street.
The next sweep will be held in Allendale later this month.