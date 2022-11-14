SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation in underway in connection with a fire early Monday in Shreveport. The blaze broke out in the 1800 block of W. Jordan near Sycamore in the Allendale neighborhood just after 4 a.m.
According to Brandon Lee, Asst. to the Fire Chief, the home was fully involved when the nearly two dozen firefighters arrived. The fire did spread to an adjacent home and RV before it was brought under control.
At one point, first responders believed there was someone trapped in the home. Fortunately, nobody was inside and there were no injuries.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.