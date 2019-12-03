SHREVEPORT, La. - More than two dozen firefighters and 23 minutes. That's what it took to extinguish a house fire that sparked late Monday in Shreveport.
Fire officials told KTBS 3 News they got a call from the 4200 block of Jacob Street just before midnight. When fire crews got to the scene they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.
The homeowner was discovered inside the home. Firefighters were able to get him out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.