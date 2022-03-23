HOMER, La. — Louisiana State Police have identified the person killed Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. on La. Hwy 534 near Union Grove Road, claiming the life of Jordan Shelton, 20, of Homer, state police said.
According to police, an initial investigation revealed Shelton was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on LA Hwy 534. For reasons still under investigation, Shelton ran off the road and over-corrected. As a result, the Chevrolet traveled across LA Hwy 534 and entered a ditch then struck a tree.
Shelton, who was not restrained was transported to Claiborne Memorial Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased.
State police said an unrestrained passenger in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation. Shelton, a graduate of Homer High School, was a student athlete at Southern Arkansas University Tech. The school issued the following statement Tuesday:
“With great sadness and heartbreak, Southern Arkansas University Tech learned of the loss of one of its beloved Lady Rocket Basketball players today.
Jordan Shelton, number 12 on the 2021-2022 Lady Rockets Team, made friends on and off the court as she was a good friend, an outstanding student, and a solid member of the team. Her reliable playing talent helped the Lady Rockets to a regional title this year for the NJCAA Region 2 Division 2 Conference. Jordan was also recognized as a two-time All-Region Player by the NJCAA.
Shelton, coached by Aramie Brooks, was majoring in criminal justice and was close to graduation. Dr. Jason Morrison noted that “Shelton was a natural-born leader. She was the kind of player that made the team stronger, just a part of her personality. She will be greatly missed by all of us who have come to know and love her as part of the Rocket Family. We are praying for her family now and in the coming weeks.”
Dr. Morrison stated that the College will present Jordan’s degree to her family at the College’s May graduation and the Lady Rocket’s team will permanently retire the number 12 in her honor and she will be inducted into the Rocket Hall of Fame.”