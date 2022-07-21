SHREVEPORT, La. - A massive fire burned through two Highland neighborhood homes early Thursday. Dozens of first responders were called to the 200 block of Wall Street about 2:30 a.m. and immediately pulled a second alarm. At one point, as many as 55 firefighters were on the scene as flames shot from the building.
Authorities say nobody was home when the fire broke out and fortunately nobody was hurt.
The fire was so intense, heat from the flames could be felt well across the street.
Both structures are a total loss.
Fire officials on the scene told KTBS 3 News that as part of their investigation they were getting information as to what may have started the fire from one of the residents.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.