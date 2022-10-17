SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport.
The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
Neighbors opposed to the store's location can drive up and sign a petition from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the corner of Pines Road and Buncombe Road in the parking lot of the old Crescent Landing.
KTBS 3 was told last week that the city has not approved a certificate of occupancy for the store yet and the nearby building that's licensed as a daycare is currently vacant.