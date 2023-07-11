MINDEN, La. - Traffic was brought to a stop early Tuesday morning when an 18-wheeler carrying argon refrigerated liquid and two other vehicles crashed along Interstate 20 at the Louisiana Highway 531 exit.
Authorities say there are no serious injuries, however workers at nearby truck stops were evacuated.
“The truck was carrying an oxygen displacement chemical and will require hours and hours of clean up,” Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said. “Minden Fire Department is on the scene, Louisiana State Police and Hazmat.”
The interstate reopened around 10 a.m. after the wreckage was cleared.