SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers are urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This is in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport.
I-20 West is closed at Spring Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Traffic Street. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 18, 2022
According to DOTD, I-20 west is closed at Spring Street.
KTBS 3 News has learned from police that bullet holes were found in the crashed vehicle, and there was someone inside the vehicle shot in the head. That person has been rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
