SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution and perhaps allow for a little extra time on their commute Thursday morning. This was in response to a shooting and crash near downtown Shreveport.
According to DOTD, I-20 west was closed for several hours closed at Spring Street and traffic was diverted.
KTBS 3 News has learned from police that bullet holes were found in the crashed vehicle, and there was someone inside the vehicle shot in the head. That person has been rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.