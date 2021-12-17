SHREVEPORT, La. - Excitement is building toward the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. BYU and UAB will square off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium. You can watch it live right here on KTBS 3. On Friday evening, join KTBS 3's Rick Rowe for our Parade Special live at 6:30 p.m.
While the block party kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. in Shreveport's Red River District, a Mardi Gras Preview Parade complete with floats from local Mardi Gras krewes and the two university bands/pep squads will make its way down the main walkway of the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. That's at 5:30 p.m. Following the parade, the floats will be moved to Commerce Street outside the Red River District for display during the Coors Light Block Party.
RELATED ARTICLES:
- BYU, UAB arrive in Shreveport ahead of Independence Bowl
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes holds annual breakfast ahead of Independence Bowl
There's a lot happening on game day leading up to kickoff. Coca-Cola Fan Fest is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the State Fair Grounds. The event will feature a full load of live music entertainment on three stages. New for 2021 is the Louisiana Travel Tailgate Town, inflatables for the kids and lots of other interactive experiences.
Tickets to the game are still available. If you can't make it there in person, don't worry, we have you covered. Catch the game at 2:30 p.m. on KTBS 3.