SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in district F.
Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards will be concentrating their efforts on Shreveport's Ingleside and Sunset Acres area, flagging structures for demolition.
Shreveport police will fan out, citing property owners for yard parking and other violations.
Also, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., residents are allowed to drop off trash, debris, and tires for disposal at 4000 Velva Avenue.
The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission Zoning Enforcement staff will be checking for businesses operating illegally and other zoning issues.
The next sweep will be held in West Cedar Grove on May 25.