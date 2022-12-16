SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who broke into a home in April 2020 and tried to break in a few weeks later was found guilty in Caddo District Court on Thursday.
Damarcus Jones, 29, was charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on April 25, 2020, and attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on May 8, 2020.
The four-man, two-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory's court deliberated an hour before returning guilty-as-charged verdicts on both charges.
The jury determined that on April 25, 2020, Jones climbed through the front window of a residence on Aline Street, without permission, in the middle of the night. The residents woke up screaming because he was in their home. Then on May 8, 2020 Jones returns to the same residence in the middle of the night and tried to make forcible entry again. The occupants heard a knock on the window and then saw the front door knob turn. The occupants shouted they would call the police and Jones fled.
When Jones returns to court for sentencing January 17, 2023, he faces up to six years in prison with or without hard labor and/or a fine of up to $1,000 for the unauthorized entry conviction and up to three years in prison and/or a fine of up to $500 for the attempted entry.
Jones was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Terry Pittman Jr. He was defended by Dave Knadler and Michael Enright.