SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who robbed a couple and shot at them and their children has been found guilty of armed robbery.
Isaiah Childs, 25, contacted the couple on Facebook to buy a backpack.
The family was in their car when Childs put a gun to the woman's head. He demanded they hand over any valuables, but the woman jumped to lay over her children and protect them. When her husband sped off, Childs fired and struck the vehicle.
He faces imprisonment with hard labor up to 40 years without benefit of parole, probation, or supension of sentence.