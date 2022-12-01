SHREVEPORT, La. -- It’s World AIDS Day.
People around the world are honoring those who died.
Special Assignment Anchor Jade Bulecza sat down with Hershey Krippendorf with The Philadelphia Center in Shreveport to talk about the significance of the day.
A candlelight vigil is being held at 1550 Creswell Avenue Thursday.
Krippendorf says in Louisiana, as of Sept. 30, there are more than 21,000 people that are living with HIV or AIDS. In Caddo and Bossier, there's about 1,800 people.
The center offers free HIV testing on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.