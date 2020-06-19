SHREVEPORT, La. - A Juneteenth Black Out is set for Friday evening in Shreveport. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium and will be followed by a clip of Martin Luther King's "I've Seen the Mountaintop" speech.
Those who attend will march through downtown Shreveport and have a moment of silence for those who have been killed by police.
Water, face masks and signs will be provided. Families are encouraged to attend and everyone is asked to wear black.
The black out ends at the Red River District under the Texas Street Bridge with several performances and local vendors.