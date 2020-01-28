UPDATE:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have identified a suspect in Monday night's double homicide in Natchitoches.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jessie James Petite Jr., 21, of Natchitoches. He's wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Petite is considered armed and dangerous. Natchitoches police say no one who comes in contact with Petite should attempt to apprehend or detain him.
Call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911 to report his whereabouts.
ORIGINAL STORY:
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened late Monday evening.
It was shortly after 10 p.m. when police responded to the 900 block of Short Seventh Street in reference to a disturbance. They found three people shot.
Larry Batiste, 41, and Hiram Phillips Jr., 35, both of Natchitoches, were pronounced dead at the scene. A female was rushed to the hospital where she's being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 if you have any information about this case.