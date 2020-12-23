SHREVEPORT, La - With Christmas in couple of days many shoppers find themselves rushing to the stores for those last-minute gifts.
“I just didn't expect it to be this crazy out here,” said shopper Patrick Lewis.
He’s been to a few stores and says the lines in the stores were long.
“I didn't realize it would be that much with all the pandemic and everything going on, but it is,” said Lewis.
Traffic was even more heavy than normal both on Youree Drive. and inside the shopping parking lots.
“There's a lot of traffic but as far as inside the store I think everybody was responsible,” said Schirra Fields. “They were social distancing wearing masks,” He was out shopping with his cousin getting a few gifts for family. They were surprised they didn't see lines outside of the store due to the pandemic
“Now it's seems like it's open for as many that needs to walk in, can walk in,” said Fields. “So that was kind of shocking,”
Shoppers KTBS spoke with say they were finishing up.
“I have one more stop,”
“Maybe five or six more gifts,”
“I think that's it; I think were done,”
“Three ... maybe four,”
Small businesses were busy too. At the Enchanted Gardens on Line Ave. The owner Deb Cockrell told us how it’s been on Wednesday.
“It's been nuts all day,” said Cockrell.
And when comparing last minute shopping to previous years.
“It seems like were seeing more, it's just been nonstop for the last few weeks,”
At Cuban Liquor and Wine, they’ve seen more business this year too. The wine manager Mary Prejean said something similar to Cockrell.
“It does appear that we've been busier than usual,” said Prejean. “Either people are not going out of town, their staying at home,” She felt that most people are skipping vacation this year when she takes into account how much business they still have.
KTBS checked back in with shopper Lewis to see how his shopping was going. At the time, he had no luck.
“It’s a special mug that she wants and I’m trying to look for it,” said Lewis. “So, I’m gonna head across from Youree and see if I can get lucky there,”