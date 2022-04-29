SHREVEPORT, La. - Citizens can dispose of unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday, April 30, at Sheriff's Safety Town in Shreveport.
The Caddo parish Sheriff's Office along with the Drug Enforcement Agency is hosting the Drug Take Back event from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. Sheriff's Safety Town is located at 8910 Jewella Avenue at the west end of the Summer Grove parking lot.
Deputies and officers will be on hand to collect and properly dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications, such as tablets, capsules, and sealed liquids in a drive-thru service. All identifying information such as name, address, and prescription number should be removed. Intra-venous solutions, injectables, and needles will not be accepted.
For more information, contact Sheriff’s Safety Town at 698-7233.