OIL CITY, La. - One of the ArkLaTex's best known physicians has died. Dr. John Haynes died Monday evening at Willis Knighton Oil City Clinic at the age of 84.
Dr. Haynes was a dedicated, lifelong professional, practicing for more than 50 years. He was working up until his death at North Caddo Medical Center.
KTBS 3 News has done several stories on Dr. Haynes over the years, including feature reports by Rick Rowe. We also covered his career when he was named the first ever National Country Doctor of the Year back in 1993. He was also named the Louisiana Family Practitioner of the Year in 1998 and 2004, as well as Rural Practitioner of the Year in 1998 and 2009.