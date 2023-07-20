SHREVEPORT, La. - The heat index has been brutal on everyone living in the south, but for workers in extreme heat, the dangers of it can be life threatening.
Fleaux Services of Louisiana, LLC, with the services of Southern Hydreight Mobile IV Hydration, is increasing their safety protocols and services for their manufacturing team during extreme, sustained heat.
Without taking action to prevent dangerous situations or knowing how to recognize symptoms, a work zone can quickly become hazardous. Fleaux Services is providing preventative IV Hydration for their oil and gas team members. Fleaux Services is encouraging others in the oil and gas industry to know how this service has helped keep their employees safe.
We learned more about this unique procedure Thursday morning on KTBS 3 First News.