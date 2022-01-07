SHREVEPORT, La. — Local historian and LSUS professor Cheryl White, along with Father Peter Mangum of Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and William Ryan Smith, are seeing their years of research on a worldwide stage. Or, rather, on a worldwide screen.
The three wrote a book, called “Shreveport Martyrs of 1873, the Surest Path to Heaven,” which is the focus of a documentary that they are also featured in. Independent film maker Chris Charles Scott picked up the story and created the documentary, which is an official selection of the Rome Prisma Independent Film Festival and the prestigious Cannes World Film Festival.
It won Best Documentary at the Europe Film Festival and is currently a finalist in the Texas Film Festival.
The film tells the story of five priests who laid down their lives to care for others during the yellow fever epidemic in Shreveport. The priests are commemorated in stained glass windows at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where two of them pastored.
White says the story speaks to everyone.
“I think the most affirming thing for me is not so much about the creative process or the artistic process, as it is about the universality of the story, that it now sort of has transcended both the secular and the sacred spheres,” White said. “And more and more people know their story— their example of human virtue that we're all looking for right now.”
White says the sacrifice of the five priests is a model for all.
“We're all looking for an example, a model for that virtue. These five priests not only lived through an epidemic, but they made a choice to lay down their lives for other people. So I think that what is so affirming is that this is a universal story,” said White. “And I think we have proof of that now.”
“The Five Priests” documentary premiered at The Strand Theatre in Shreveport in November.