BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 141 of Shreveport made a generous donation to Sheriff Julian Whittington at the Bossier Parish Courthouse today for the annual Operation Christmas Wish. Danny Walker, the Political and Legislative Director for South Central Pipe Trades, presented a $500 check to Sheriff Whittington that will help spread joy to underprivileged children in Bossier Parish this Christmas season. Walker, a reserve deputy for BSO since 2005, said that apprentices of the Shreveport Pipe Trades were assembling several bicycles as part of their duties which will also be donated to Operation Christmas Wish.
“This generous donation will go a long way to help make Christmas happier and brighter for many children in our area through Operation Christmas Wish,” said Sheriff Whittington.