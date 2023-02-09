SHREVEPORT, La. - Grand Cane veteran David Fields is being honored for dedication to country and community in the VFW #StillServing campaign.
The national Veterans of Foreign Wars #StillServing (vfw.org/stillserving) campaign recognizes veterans who continue to serve in their community after the military.
A two-time Iraq veteran, Fields two years ago was training for what would have been his third deployment to Iraq when he was hit by a car while bike riding and became disabled.
Fields, a VFW Louisiana state chaplain, accepted the accident gracefully, saying life often throws us curveballs.
He knew God had more in store for him. He has continued in his role as chaplain and uses his accident to serve others.
Fields says he is #StillServing because he wants to be an example of turning a challenge into an opportunity.