SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who committed sex crimes against tender-age children decades ago pleaded guilty to the crimes before his trial was to have begun on Monday in Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr.'s courtroom.
Shreveporter Glenn Miller, 67, admitted to two counts of attempted aggravated rape for numerous acts that occurred from 1994 to 1996, but were of such a violent nature that the traumatized victim was unable to report the attacks until 2019. Upon investigation, authorities learned of sex crimes committed against another child under age 12.
Miller was sentenced by Judge Mosely to two concurrent 25-year terms in prison, to be served without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. The plea was taken with the consent and input of the victim.