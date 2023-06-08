BENTON, La. - A Benton woman is rejoicing in the discovery of her class ring that has been missing for decades.
This story goes all the way back to 1980 when then Ninna Thomas, an Airline High School graduate, lost her class ring. Fast-forward to 2023 and a TikTok video posted by Tim Rimmer.
Rimmer says his late brother found the ring on an Arkansas beach more than 40 years ago. The Airline High School ring had "Ninna" engraved in it. Rimmer thought he'd try to find the rightful owner by posting a video on TikTok. It worked. Ninna (Thomas) Lopez responded to the post saying it is her ring.
By the way, Ninna Lopez owns Ninna's Road to Rescue in Benton. That's an agency that rescues and re-homes primarily small-breed dogs. Most of the dogs come from kill-shelters and in and around Northwest Louisiana.