SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
Thursday, Gerry was honored at the Shreveport City Council meeting. Chairman James Green sponsored a resolution in appreciation of Gerry's work at KTBS. Mayor Adrian Perkins joined them for a picture. Gerry says the council and mayor had kind words for him, even though his reporting on them sometimes wasn’t exactly positive.
KTBS 3's Rick Rowe has this farewell to one of the best in the business.