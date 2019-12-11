SHREVEPORT, La. - The Geminid meteor shower is lighting up skies and is expected to intensify until December 15.
Easy to see, under the right conditions, and producing up to 140 meteors an hour, the Geminids are widely considered one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers. A few clouds in the ArkLaTex may hinder our viewing pleasure.
The shower is currently active, but will hit its peak on the night of Friday, Dec. 13 and the morning of Saturday, Dec. 14, when you can expect the highest concentration of showy streaks across the night sky.
Enigmatic space rock 3200 Phaethon brings us the Geminids every year. This composite image shows a radar view captured by the Arecibo Observatory in 2017.
The Geminids are a gift from 3200 Phaethon. There's still some debate as to whether 3200 Phaethon is an asteroid or an extinct comet. Either way, it brings quite a light show to Earth.
This year's performance may not be quite as spectacular as some due to competition from an almost-full moon. The moonlight will drown out some of the fainter meteor trails.