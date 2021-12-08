BOSSIER CITY, La. - Louisiana Downs Casino and Racetrack is looking people to join its growing team.
Wednesday's job fair is being held in the Red River Room on the ground floor of Louisiana Downs until 7 p.m. The casino is located at 8000 East Texas Street in Bossier City.
The casino is looking to fill positions in security, surveillance, finance and other departments.
Applicants should come ready to interview.
Louisiana Downs offers fully paid medical insurance, a 401K program and room for advancement within the company.
Those applying must be 21 or older.