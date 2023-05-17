BENTON, La. - In honor of National Police Week, Louisiana State Police Troop G is hosting its 2023 Police Officer Memorial Service on Wednesday.
It's happening at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton at 9 a.m. Other area law enforcement, including Shreveport Police, will be assisting in the ceremony.
National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962 and pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.