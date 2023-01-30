WASHINGTON, D.C. - Every year residents from across the state of Louisiana invade and take over the Washington Hilton for three solid days. From the glowing sign on the side of the building, to the renaming of the hotel bar to the 65th parish, every inch of this hotel is used for meetings and networking during the day, before partying often quite late into the night.
Tom Arceneaux, Shreveport Mayor, said, "Mostly, I've had meetings pretty much all day every day I have been here. Meeting with people who would like to do business with the city of Shreveport, meeting with other politicians to cooperate on other projects and things in the city of Shreveport."
"It also provides an opportunity for us to engage with other members throughout the state of Louisiana and network and share not only opportunities, but also get great ideas and bring them back to Shreveport," said Dr. Chris Kevil, Vice Chancellor LSU Health Shreveport.
The weekend culminates with the legendary Washington Mardi Gras ball held by the Mystick Krewe of Louisiana. Every year the evening opens with the commandant's own – the Marine Corps Band. Then it's time to meet the king, queen, and princesses.
The princesses are selected by members of the Louisiana congressional delegation. There were four from northwest Louisiana this year. As is tradition, they are escorted by their father or another male member of the family.
The king and queen are chosen by the ball's chairman, which is always a member of the congressional delegation.
"To be a king is like to be a king. Everybody is nice to you," Dr. Larry Allen, former WMG King, said. "It pays to have a beautiful queen because they look at the queen more than they look at the king."
Meredith Allen Connally, former WMG Queen, said, "There is nothing more special than DC Mardi Gras. There is nothing more special than seeing Louisiana come together, Democrats, Republicans, it doesn't matter. We have the best time just celebrating our great state."
The other royalty at this event are the festival queens. With their towering crowns and long, decorative robes, they take the glamour up a notch and prepare the crowd for their favorite part: the parade inside the Washington Hilton ballroom.
And throw they do, from the floats, from the floor, the beads fly while the crowd cheers and the bands play. But before the night ends, there is one final tradition: the call out dances. Each lady dances with a masked member of the krewe before receiving her gift for the evening.