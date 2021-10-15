SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a big day for dozens of families in the ArkLaTex.
National Guard soldiers returned home Friday after almost a year-long mobilization in the Middle East.
All week, the Louisiana Guard's Tiger Brigade has returned to the state. Nearly 2,000 are assigned to the combat team.
More than 100 guardsmen were greeted by their loved ones at Shreveport's TAC Air.
During the nine-month long deployment, the brigade conducted base defense operations in support of U.S. Central Command Operations and provided first aid training.
Elsewhere in Louisiana, more arrivals are expected. Everyone should be back home by Sunday.