SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds of LSU fans flooded Buffalo Wild Wings in Shreveport wearing purple and gold Monday night.
For Cody Willis, all he wanted was an LSU win for his 27th birthday and he got it.
Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes, ran for another score and capped one of the greatest seasons in college football history by leading No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory against No. 3 Clemson to win the national championship.
While it was clearly LSU territory at area watch parties, the few Clemson fans we ran into held their heads high as LSU fans cheered around them throughout the game.