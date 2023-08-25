SHREVEPORT, La. - Football season is upon us and there isn't a bigger matchup in the college world in week one than the 5th ranked LSU Tigers taking on the 8th ranked Florida State Seminoles. Even though the footballs aren't flying just yet, Tiger fans are certainly getting ready to.
Next Saturday's matchup between the two top 5 programs will go down in Orlando, Florida and many Tiger fans aren't wanting to take a delay of game penalty by driving more than 13 hours to get there. They're taking advantage of a good deal from Allegiant Airlines out of Shreveport Regional Airport.
"Allegiant is known for their low fares in and out of Shreveport, that's the same thing they can expect for this LSU flight. Right now it's about $300 for round trip on Allegiant and it's non-stop which is the best part. If you were to look at Delta or United, they were in the $700-$800 range for the same time frame next week This is a much better deal from Allegiant for sure," said Mark Crawford, Spokesperson for Shreveport Regional Airport.
The non-stop flights will begin on Sept. 1 and return Sept. 4. Crawford says that tickets are still available, but you'll want to move as fast as the Tiger offense to book them.
As far as the game, the Tigers are looking for a little revenge. They took the week one loss against the Seminoles last year in coach Brian Kelly's first at the helm.
