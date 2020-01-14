SHREVEPORT, La. - A national championship means it's time to stock up on some new merchandise.
LSU fans can show off that Tiger Pride by grabbing their coveted National Championship shirts now being sold at area retailers like Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Fans were lined up and ready even before the clock ran out late Monday.
Only after LSU won would Academy open the boxes and distribute product to fans. You can pick your gear while supplies last.
Fans are now enjoying an abundance of items that include National Championship t-shirts, lanyards, koozies, decals, pennants, car flags, and hats.