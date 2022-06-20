BOSSIER CITY, La. - I-20 East is closed at Mile Marker 25 (past Industrial Drive) due to a vehicle fire.
Traffic is being diverted from I-20 East onto Industrial Drive.
Congestion is approximately 2-3 miles in length.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!