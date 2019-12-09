BOSSIER CITY, La. - Commuters are urged to avoid Airline Drive at Old Minden Road in Bossier City Monday morning. Police tell KTBS 3 News they are working a major crash there with major injuries.
If you normally travel in that area, you're urged to take an alternate route. Southbound traffic on Airline is being routed to Old Minden.
The crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m.
Detour Information
- Southbound Airline Dr traffic is being diverted to Village Lane.
- Northbound Airline Traffic is being diverted through the Super One parking lot to Northgate Lane.
- Westbound Old Minden Rd. traffic is being diverted to Northgate Lane.
- Eastbound Old Minden Rd. traffic is being diverted to Waller Ave.
Traffic is expected to be affected for several hours as the Accident Investigation Unit works the scene.