SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport fire crews were on the scene of a major 2-alarm residential fire early Tuesday. It was at Boulevard and Lee in the city's Highland neighborhood.
Details are limited, but a neighbor told KTBS 3 News that he heard some popping sounds that he thought were gunshots. It turns out it was a car fire which spread to a garage and duplex. Fire officials say at least two residences received significant damage.
At 4:30 a.m., there were more than two dozen fire units on the scene. At 7 a.m., that number was about 15.
Luckily, nobody was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.