SHREVEPORT, La. - Pack your patience if you'll be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. More than 55 million travelers are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, according to AAA.
Air travel is up 4.6% with 4.45 million Americans expected to fly. A spokesman for Shreveport Regional Airport said, Tuesday through Monday about 10,000 passengers will use the airport. The airport has had 45,000 more passengers so far this year compared to the same time last year.
"Wednesday will be a very busy day, and then Sunday is actually the busiest day for us here in Shreveport. Many flights on all of the airlines are sold out, and all of the airlines, including Allegiant are at least at an 80-85% load factor. Allegiant is in the mid 90's," said Mark Crawford, the marketing and public relations manager for Shreveport Regional Airport. Crawford does not expect parking issues during the holiday week.
The vast majority of those, about 49.3 million people, will get to their destination by car, which is nearly 3% more than 2018, AAA said. Getting from point A to point B and back again could be tricky.
Here are some tips to make that journey a bit easier.
Drive Safely
Check your equipment. Make sure your windshield wipers work, that your oil doesn't need to be changed, and your tires aren't losing their grip. If you're in a snowy area, bring that windshield scraper and a small shovel to dig yourself out of trouble.
Fill your gas tank. We know it's only an hour to Grandma's house but there's no reason to depart with your tank half full.
Bring extra supplies. Bring extra water and snacks in case you're stuck in traffic or your car battery conks out and you need to wait for help.
Flares and a flashlight. If you do need assistance, a fully charged cell phone, backup cell phone battery, flares and a flashlight can help light the way.
Stay warm. If your car won't run, neither will the heat. Pack warm coats and blankets to keep warm if you're stuck on the side of the road.
Flying with Patience
Flying can be faster -- and more frustrating -- for holiday travel.
About 26.8 million passengers are expected to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints nationwide from the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Monday afterward, or November 22 to December 2, according to TSA Acting Deputy Administrator Patricia Cogswell.
That would be a record for the Thanksgiving period, "probably the biggest Thanksgiving period in our entire history," Cogswell said at a recent press conference at Washington Reagan National Airport.
It's important for travelers to know ahead of time what needs to be checked and what can be brought aboard aircraft, Cogswell said. That information is available online at TSA.gov.
TSA is also reminding travelers during the holiday crush that new REAL ID identification requirements are less than a year away.
Beginning October 1, 2020, travelers 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, state-issued enhanced driver's license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the US.