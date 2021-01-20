SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport fire crews spent Wednesday morning putting out hot spots at the scene of a fire in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The house fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. in the 400 block of E. 79th Street. At one point, more than a dozen fire units were on the scene.
Authorities say they were able to rescue a 50 year old man from the back of the home. He was injured and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition with smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
