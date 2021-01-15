SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Fire Department is working to determine the cause of an early-morning house fire that left at least one man displaced.
Fire crews were were dispatched to the scene just after midnight near Ninock Street and Hassett Avenue. That's in the city's Country Club neighborhood.
Authorities say one man was able to escape the fire and no injuries were reported.
Stay with KTBS 3 on air and online as more information comes in.
