SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead following a crash on Cedar Creek Drive in Shreveport. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened while he was being chased by a deputy.
Authorities say the man, identified as Scotty L. Sepulvado, 44, of Caddo Parish, crashed his truck into a tree during the pursuit. The deputy was attempting to stop him for driving without headlights.
Deputy Keith Morgan first spotted Sepulvado around 10:45 p.m. while on patrol near Colquitt and Walker roads. Morgan got behind the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop after seeing the truck drive toward him with no headlights.
Authorities say the Sepulvado refused to stop, pulling into and out of traffic, and opening the driver's side door. He ran off the roadway and hit a tree on Cedar Creek Drive near Bushnell Lane. He died at the scene.
Sgt. Dexter White said the vehicle had switched tags. Deputies recovered drugs and weapons from inside the truck.
The crash remains under investigation by the Caddo Sheriff's Office.