SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man and DeSoto Parish woman killed in a crash in southwest Shreveport over the Labor Day weekend have been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office and Shreveport Police.
Johnathan J. Walton, 28, of Houston, and a female companion died as a result of the traffic incident that occurred around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, in the 8200 block of Mansfield Road. The identity of the woman is being withheld until her family is notified. of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.