SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist who died in an accident on Youree Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Police say Kameron Durr, 20, of DeSoto Parish was southbound on his motorcycle as the driver of an SUV turned left onto Youree from Winthrop Drive. The motorcycle slammed into the SUV.
Shreveport police said when officers arrived they found the motorcycle driver unconscious in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The SUV driver was not injured.
SPD's preliminary investigation indicates the Durr's "speed and aggressive driving" may have been a contributing factor in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.