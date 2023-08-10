SHREVEPORT, La. - A man facing trial for numerous sex crimes pleaded guilty on Wednesday just before his trial was set to begin in Caddo District Court.
Clemon Ray Hanson Sr., 59, pleaded guilty as charged to several sex offenses: forcible rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and indecent behavior with juveniles under the age of 13.
On July 27, 2021, Hanson forced an 11-year-old relative to watch pornographic videos with him. Upon his arrest, on August 31, 2021, many others came forward detailing a history of sexual abuse of minors by Hanson of his family members and close friends dating back to 1981.
Hanson has previously been convicted of several drug offenses.
He will return to face District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. for sentencing Oct. 24 and faces a maximum of 85 years in prison.