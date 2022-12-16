SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police Domestic Violence Investigators are searching for a man said to be responsible for battering his girlfriend back in early December.
On December 3, 2022, a female victim reported that her boyfriend, Leontraevious Nelson Jr. battered her following an argument. The victim reported that Nelson Jr. placed a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her, then battered her with the weapon. Nelson also damaged the victim’s vehicle then took the vehicle without her consent.
Warrants were procured for Nelson Jr charging him with the following: One (1) count of Aggravated Assault Upon a Dating Partner, one (1) count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property, one (1) count of Theft of a Firearm, one (1) count of Cyberstalking, one (1) count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, one (1) count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and two (2) counts of Battery of a Dating Partner. No bond was set.
Investigators have searched for Nelson Jr. and have been unable to locate him. They are asking anyone with information as to his whereabouts to contact the Shreveport Police Department at 318-673-7300#3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.